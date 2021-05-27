newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mother of cop who died after Jan. 6 urges 1/6 commission

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are poised to block legislation that would create a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s despite both a bipartisan effort to salvage the bill and a last-minute push by the mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after the siege. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a Thursday procedural vote on the bill, challenging Senate Republicans to support it. But it was unlikely that Democrats would be able to win the 10 Republican votes necessary to move forward. The bill would set up a bipartisan panel to investigate what happened when President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Democrats#Ap#Capitol Police#Officer#Legislation#President Donald Trump#Majority Leader#Salvage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Congress & CourtsNiagara Gazette

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump, aiming to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. Instead, it’s now...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP foils creation of Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & Courtsmagazinebuzz.com

No commission for storming the Capitol on January 6

It wasn’t unexpected, but now it’s a cudgel. Republicans suspend a commission on the deadly storm of the US Capitol in January. updated: May 29, 2021, 07:24Posted: May 29, 2021, 07:16. There will be no support from Congress, An independent multiparty commission on what actually happened on January 6, when...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Jan. 6 commission fails in Senate

Democrats were unable to get the votes needed to set up a special commission to investigate the Jan. 6 surge into the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski gave a long interview with reporters on Thursday, chastising her fellow Republicans. She voted for...
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Approve Jan. 6 commission

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in the country’s history, when democracy was threatened by its citizens. We cannot erase the events, but we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again. To that end, the U.S. House voted to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.