Many people may assume that randomized controlled trial experimental designs are the highest and best evaluation design (i.e., the “gold standard”). In reality, the right design for a given situation depends on the purpose of the evaluation and the available resources. In this tutorial, Tom Chapel describes the various evaluation design options, and the strengths and weaknesses of experimental and non-experimental design models. He emphasizes that thinking through the evaluation standards can help you choose the best evaluation design for this intervention at this this time for this purpose.