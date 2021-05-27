Black Feminist in Public: On the Centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Anneliese Bruner Treasures Her Great-Grandmother’s Words
Just ahead of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial (May 31–June 1), an eyewitness account of the tragedy by Tulsa resident, Mary E. Jones Parrish (1892–1972), has been reissued by Trinity University Press as The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Ms. magazine’s Janell Hobson had an opportunity to interview Parrish’s great-granddaughter, writer and editor Anneliese M. Bruner, who has contributed to this latest edition.msmagazine.com