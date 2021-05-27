Cancel
How Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Really Felt About Each Other During Friends

By Erica Gonzales
oprahdaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for Friends: The Reunion ahead. Ross and Rachel could have been a real-life couple. In the Friends reunion special on HBO Max, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played the famous couple on-screen, revealed that they had feelings for each other while filming Season 1 of the hit sitcom. They recalled flirting and getting cozy on set, including cuddling and spooning on the couch during rehearsal.

www.oprahdaily.com
