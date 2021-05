If you’re a traveler who’s on to thinking about your next adventure before you even finish your first one, COVID may have put a stop to your plans. As an avid explorer and traveler, I never imagined myself surviving without going on trips and adventures. Before facing the wrath of the pandemic, I used to travel at least once every three or four months, visiting new destinations, seeing different sights, and trying out delicious foods. My career of selling honeymoon packages makes travel a wonderful necessity for my life and business. As countries began introducing travel bans and stay-at-home orders, places on my bucket list went into total lockdown. Consequently, I found myself in a tricky situation as I had no idea what to do or look forward to.