Blaine County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in western Oklahoma Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Eastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Oakwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watonga, Canton, Oakwood, Canton Lake, Eagle City, Fay and Hucmac. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

