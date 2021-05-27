newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

9 LGBTQ+ podcasts to pump you up for Pride Month 2021

By Jacquie Cadorette
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride Month is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate those in the LGBTQ+ community than by listening to podcasts by some of the best LGBTQ+ creators. We're celebrating our LGBTQ+ family with a few fun podcasts. Whether it's standing proud alongside people just like you, or trying to get the latest on the history of LGBTQ+ civil rights, these podcasts will keep you informed and give you a few good laughs along the way.

www.audacy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Pride Month#Queer Stories#Community#Family Fun#Lgbtq#Audacy#Queery#Podcasts#Queer People#Listeners#Individual Stories#Poets#Faith#Thinkers#Personality#Change Makers#Psychologists#Belief#Host Matthias Roberts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
Minoritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Pride' offers snapshots in the battle for LGBTQ rights across the decades

"Pride" offers an off-the-beaten-track history of LGBTQ experiences and activism in the US from the 1950s to the present, with different filmmakers undertaking each decade/episode. Even diced up that way it's a lot to cover, most effective when it comes to highlighting key individuals and moments than connecting those dots.
MinoritiesIdaho8.com

Lego unveils first LGBTQ set ahead of Pride Month

Lego fans can build castles, jungles and entire town centers with the right set of bricks. But from June, the company will launch a brand new product — its first ever LGBTQ-themed set, named “Everyone Is Awesome.”. The 346-piece set contains 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color. Lego...
ugames.tv

Marvel Will Celebrate Pride Month With Somnus, A New LGBTQ Hero

This June, Pride Month will not only be celebrated by many LGBTQ+ allies in reality, but the Marvel Universe will also play a part in this meaningful event with its upcoming project— Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1, Marvel’s unprecedented queer-centered project welcoming LGBTQ+ characters. This great inspiration would be officially initiated by the debut of Somnus, a powerful mutant that has a long-lasting impact on X-men history.
MinoritiesKPLC TV

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community. The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color. The...
MinoritiesParents Magazine

Here's the Entertainment You Need to Celebrate Pride Month as a Family

It's been over half a century since the first Pride march in New York City, held on June 28, 1970, marked the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Every June since has presented Americans with an opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Sharing the tradition with your children, no matter their age, can send an incredibly important, heartfelt message of love, appreciation, and affirmation.
MinoritiesComicBook

LEGO's Everyone Is Awesome LGBTQ+ Set Launches for Pride Month

LEGO is about to deliver their first ever LGBTQ-themed set with the 346-piece Everyone Is Awesome (40516). As you might have guessed, the name was inspired by the song from the The LEGO Movie - a perfect fit for a design that's focused on a message of inclusivity. The timing is also right with Pride Month 2021 coming up in June.
MinoritiesGlamour

21 LGBTQ+ Pride Tattoos to Celebrate Love and Resilience

Everyone should be able to love freely. Pride tattoos, thoughtfully designed and often bursting with a beautiful array of colors, can give off a comforting visual reminder to those who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are loved and not alone as we continue to fight for the community's access to equal rights, support, and safety.
MinoritiesRedbook

30 LGBTQ Anthems to Blast While Celebrating Pride

Pride Month serves several purposes: it's a time to reflect on all that the LGBTQ community has achieved in the fight for equality. In addition, Pride is also a time to celebrate love in all forms. And while we're at it, it's true that every party requires a good playlist packed with songs that capture the loving spirit of the season.
Dedham, MABoston Globe

Dedham to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride

The first annual Dedham LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will take place outside Town Hall the evening of June 1. The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public, is sponsored by the town and the Dedham Human Rights Commission. The celebration will include speeches, music, and a trivia contest and will end with the raising of the LGBTQ+ Pride rainbow flag in front of Town Hall, where it will hang for the month.
Montgomery County, MDwjpitch.com

Six LGBTQ+ books to read for Pride

It can be hard to find any YA books with LGBTQ+ leads at all, let alone any really good books. When members of our community are so often put as side characters and token representation in books, it is immensely powerful to be able to read books where people like us are the main focus, where our love stories are represented. With Pride month coming up, now is the perfect time to start celebrating by reading some amazing queer books. I unintentionally started working on this list months ago as I scoured through the Montgomery County Public library website to find books with LGBTQ+ characters. Therefore, most of the books on the list can be found in an MCPL library (check the book search function on the website). I have also included links to their Amazon pages.
MinoritiesNYS Music

Flushing Town Hall Virtual Jazz Jam Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Flushing Town Hall announced their Virtual Jazz Jam for the month of June in celebration of Pride month and the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration will highlight works for LGBTQ composers and performers and will take place on Wednesday, June 9 at 7PM EST. Flushing Town Hall’s monthly Jazz Jam is...
Books & Literaturewhattoexpect.com

Best LGBTQ+ Pride Books for Babies and Toddlers

Before little ones can even form a full sentence, books can help expose them to complex topics, including identity and the many different forms a family can take. There are lesbian, gay and transgender parents. There are families with non-binary kiddos. There are loving families in all combinations of other shapes and sizes. And what better way to show your child that than with a colorful and heartwarming book you can enjoy reading together?
MinoritiesSearchengineland.com

Yelp adds the LGBTQ-owned attribute and rainbow-colored map pins for Pride Month

Businesses on Yelp can now use the LGBTQ-owned attribute to distinguish themselves to potential customers, the company announced Monday. In addition, businesses that self-identify as either LGBTQ-owned or “Open to All” will be highlighted with a rainbow-colored map pin on Yelp during Pride Month (the month of June). The LGBTQ-owned...
Minoritiesgoodmorningamerica.com

LZ Granderson kicks off Pride Month with new podcast 'Life out Loud'

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. Kick off Pride Month with the two-episode premiere of ABC News' first LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson.”. Granderson draws from his own lived experience as a gay, Black father to host inspiring,...
MinoritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

Joann creates special collection of materials and projects to celebrate Pride Month, LGBTQ+

Joann fabric stores have released a special collection of materials and projects to celebrate Pride Month in June. “Inspired by the LGBTQ+ community, the product line features a wide array of items to help Americans get ready for their upcoming Pride celebrations, including custom fabrics, stickers, and flags, and fun accessories to wear your pride,” Joann said.
Minoritiesradiofacts.com

ABC NEWS KICKS OFF PRIDE MONTH WITH NEW PODCAST AIMING TO PRESERVE THE HISTORY OF THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY AND CELEBRATE THE JOYS OF LIVING ‘LIFE OUT LOUD’

ABC News will kick off Pride Month with the two-episode premiere of its first LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson.” ABC News Contributor LZ Granderson draws from his own lived experience as a gay, Black father to host inspiring, provocative and often hilarious conversations to help preserve the history of the LGBTQ+ community. This podcast will delve into the policies, cultural touchstones and historical events that have shaped the collective experience of this often underrepresented and misunderstood group. Guests will shed light on the past by sharing their own stories and look to the future by describing their vision for how living ‘life out loud’ should look.