Maine State

Police in two states search for Maine woman who vanished in Times Square

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a Maine woman who was visiting New York City when she vanished on Monday. Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen in Times Square early Monday morning, according to Falmouth, Maine, police. Surveillance video shows her getting into a vehicle outside of a McDonald's in the tourist hub.

