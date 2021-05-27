newsbreak-logo
Manchester City said to be interested in signing former Manchester United superstar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku is having the season of his career and is currently enjoying the form of his life. With 24 goals and 11 assists to his name, Lukaku has been linked with a series of big clubs this summer including a move back to England. Manchester City and Chelsea are...

mancitysquare.com
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
SoccerYardbarker

Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic replies to Inter’s Lukaku with cappuccino picture

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have hit back at Inter striker Romelu Lukaku with the latest post on his Instagram story. After their altercation earlier in the year, Lukaku hit out at Ibrahimovic who declared himself the ‘God of Milan’ in response to the Belgian declaring himself the ‘King’ of the city previously.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerYardbarker

Inter and Antonio Conte's modern, rehearsed football unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ashley Young criticises Manchester United's decision to sell 'unbelievable Romelu Lukaku' before claiming he was 'fantastic in the Premier League'

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young says he can't 'understand' why the club decided to sell 'unbelievable' Romelu Lukaku in 2019. Inter Milan signed the Belgium striker on a five-year deal worth £74million - making him third most expensive Serie A signing after the Juventus duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Double Lukaku twist gives Chelsea, City hope amid new fee on striker

Manchester City and Chelsea have both been given a double hope that they can bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Inter Milan this summer. The 27-year-old Belgian has emerged as one the world’s top strikers since his move to Inter. He has helped Antonio Conte’s side claimed a first Serie A title in a decade and has scored 27 times this season. That form has seen him linked with a shock return to Chelsea.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Ashley Young slams former club Man United for selling Lukaku

Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young has hit out at Manchester United's decision to sell 'unbelievable striker Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku joined Milan in 2019 from United after he had netted 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils. Since moving to Italy, the Belgian has thrived, netting 61 goals in 92 appearances and helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years under coach Antonio Conte.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea transfer: Striker's message to Thomas Tuchel as stance confirmed

Despite investing heavily in attacking players last summer, Chelsea’s search for a striker is likely to be a major talking point for the next few months. Thomas Tuchel has done exceptionally well to get his side scoring again since his appointment, but because of Timo Werner’s lack of Premier League goals, and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of other attacking talent, there’s no surprise that the German is looking to find himself a new target man in the upcoming window.