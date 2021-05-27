Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Food & drink brands targeting esports & gaming market

thebossmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Jordan glides toward the basket for a dunk. Next, he’s on the bench drinking a Gatorade and laughing. Amateur players on their local basketball courts try to imitate his moves. “Be Like Mike” was an iconic commercial of the 90s. The jingle probably got stuck in your head. It spawned a bad movie starring Lil’ Bow Wow. Jordan and Gatorade made a lot of money together. Both built global brands.

thebossmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drinks#Cbs Sports#League Esports#Focus Brands#Tv Advertising#Streaming Products#Xbox Gamers#Food#Esports Gaming#Overwatch League#Turner#Espn#Abc#Cbs#Esports Leagues#Seinfeld#Golden Guardians#Lux Gaming#The Houston Outlaws#Pittsburgh Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Esports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessWoonsocket Call

Forget GameStop, this new esports company isn’t playing games

(Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash) Investors could never have predicted that stocks of GameStop and AMC Entertainment could soar to the prices they did. The unprecedented short squeezes shook Wall Street and the rest of the world. Some of the returns created some serious FOMO amongst both seasoned and amateur investors—and there has...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New AndaSeat gaming chair celebrates partnership with Excel Esports

AndaSeat, known here on GameRevolution for producing many great gaming chairs, has announced a partnership with Excel Esports, “one of the most exciting esports organizations in the industry.” This partnership has resulted in the creation of the “Excel Edition” gaming chair. New AndaSeat Excel Edition gaming chair. The AndaSeat Excel...
Soccerdexerto.com

Athlete marketers OneTeam acquire Theorycraft to expand esports business

OneTeam, a company that helps athletes to manage and increase their commercial value, have acquired esports and gaming advisory firm Theorycraft. Founded by players associations across some of the world’s biggest sports leagues, OneTeam are looking to strengthen their expertise and presence in competitive gaming. By acquiring Theorycraft, the company...
Retailmintel.com

Target at-home TV sports spectators with world drinks this summer

With international travel – even to continental Europe – still remaining limited, there are opportunities for alcoholic and soft drinks brands to help enhance TV spectators’ experiences of the upcoming UEFA Euro tournament and other upcoming summer sports events such as the Tokyo Olympics 2021. We explore how drink brands can offer international flavours for sports fans to enjoy while watching the games from home.
Hudson Valley Post

Game On! Esports & Gaming Center Moves to Hudson Valley

Video games have come a long way since I was a kid. I'm not ancient but I'm old enough to remember arcades. My dad would give me a roll of quarters and drop my older brother and I off at our local gaming place. My brother would immediately ditch me because I was cramping his style but I'm glad he did. Video games were a way for me to escape. It sure beat school. This magical place took all of my favorite things like X-Men, The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and let me interact with all of them. It wasn't long before I was hooked.
Fort Walton Beach, FLNW Florida Daily News

Contender Esports to bring gaming scene to Emerald Coast

FORT WALTON BEACH — It all started with Pong. Remember that game? I don't because I wasn't around upon its inception but the premise was simple. Opposing players would bounce a ball back and forth until someone missed. It's safe to say that video games have become far more innovative...
Video Gameskulturehub.com

CBD esports brand SummaForte on how to maintain a proactive lifestyle

Within esports, specific brands tap into the solutions for issues and/or ailments that surround gamers in the industry. SummaForte is an esports company that provides CBD wellness tape with CO2 extraction technology to calm the everyday gamer. Throughout our youth, a lot of what they told us did not turn...
Video GamesGamasutra

Mobile esports platform Skillz buys marketing company Aarki for $150 million

Mobile esports platform Skillz has acquired machine learning marketing company Aarki for $150 million in cash and shares. Skillz uses patented technology to host casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players, and works with developers to enable social competition in their games. Aarki, meanwhile, operates a technology-driven marketing platform that uses machine learning to "help brands grow and re-engage their mobile users."
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

PSC Esports champ challenges Giant VP in food bank fundraiser

KEYSER - Alex Oates is a sophomore exercise physiology major at WVU Potomac State College. He’s also a member of the college’s Esports program, having earned his seat on the Madden team. Oates is a fierce competitor and standout in his sport, having gone up against all Big 12 schools...
Video Gamescoincodex.com

Game Client Gauntlet eSport Intends to Collect 600 ETH on the KickICO Platform

June 03, 2021 – The Gauntlet eSport gaming client, which will allow users to play their favorite games, interact with a variety of other features and receive rewards in cryptocurrency, announces the launch of an open funding round. The launch of the campaign will take place on the KickICO platform on May 31st, 2021, and the HardCap is set at 600 ETH.
Video Gamesesports.net

Esports vs Gaming – Key differences between esports and gaming

Esports and gaming are two terms often used interchangeably. While crossover exists between the two, there are fundamental differences that everyone should know. Gaming is a broad term encompassing playing any video game regardless of platform or means. Esports only focuses on competitive video gaming where one side loses and the other side wins. There is always something at stake, and yes we are aware draws exist. The distinction between gaming is esports is similar between kicking a ball around and playing football in the Champions League.
Video Gamestheiet.org

The new retro-gaming kings: Speedrunning, a thriving esport

Speedrunning boomed during the pandemic. More and more youngsters are trying to break world speed records in computer games released before they were born. Why?. For a new generation of gamers, it's no longer enough to make it through all the levels or to beat their best score. Now it’s about consistency, strategic planning and, above all, technical skill – mostly in the simpler, older games.
The Associated Press

Allied Esports Names ViewSonic Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2021-- Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today introduced ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, as the Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of its flagship esports venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.
Video Gamestampabayparenting.com

Video Game Revolution: From Pong to Esports – A new exhibit at MOSI

Over the past 60 years, video games have captured our hearts and imaginations as an exciting medium filled with countless adventures. From computer to console to smartphone, video gaming continues to push the frontiers of technology and storytelling into new and exciting territories. Experience the fun of play, the reward...
Video Gameschanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Single-Game Option

With your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
Video Gamesthehockeypaper.co.uk

World hockey inks esports game for 2021 release

The FIH believes that participation won’t suffer on the pitch after a five-year deal was inked to produce the sport’s first official hockey manager game on mobile. A partnership was inked with Swedish gaming outfit Gold Town Games, which plans to relase at the end of 2021 and will be free to download.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Esports Technologies launches Esports Games app on Google Play

Esports Technologies has launched its Esports Games app on the Google Play Store as a companion for players watching esports tournaments. The app from the Las Vegas maker of esports wagering products helps fans predict who will win a tournament for a match in progress. An iOS version is coming soon. The app also provides trivia games for esports fans. The app has launched in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Simplicity Esports And Gaming Company Updates Expansion Of Its Esports Gaming Center Footprint

Simplicity Esports already has the largest footprint of esports gaming center in the U.S . Boca Raton, Florida, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced today that it intends to continue the expansion of its corporate owned esports gaming center footprint through the buildout of at least 30 new esports gaming centers over the next 18 to 24 months. The disruptions in commercial real estate caused by COVID-19 lockdowns have allowed Simplicity Esports to strengthen its existing relationships with national landlords by signing new locations with percentage rent leases. The locations will range between 2,000 and 4,000 sq ft and be primarily located inside of shopping malls.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Branded Gaming Console Earbuds

The conceptual 'EVOLUTION 3D' TWS gaming earbuds has been designed by Adam Shen as a compact audio solution for avid PlayStation 5 users looking to enjoy immersive audio when playing from home. The earbuds deliver an immersive user experience that includes premium audio and high-quality microphones for picking up the players voice, but are dramatically more compact than existing gaming headsets on the market. This comes as a game-changing move that would disrupt the market and change perceptions surrounding the kinds of equipment that are suited for intense gaming sessions.