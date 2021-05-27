GROW.HOUSE launching the first ever NFT game to grow digital cannabis and earn cryptocurrency
Launching the first ever digital metaverse for lovers of Cannabis, Crypto, and DeFi. GROW.HOUSE was created by industry veterans in the Blockchain and Cannabis space, inspired by the future where users can all play, grow, and make a living in virtual worlds. GROW.HOUSE is a decentralized cannabis NFT game that educates users about cannabis and cryptocurrencies, in a fun Farmvill-esque world, through growing digital cannabis.mogreenway.com