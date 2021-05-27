GROW.HOUSE launching the first ever NFT game to grow digital cannabis and earn cryptocurrency

The first 100% digital London Wine Fair has taken place; the most significant online event for the drinks industry to date. The organising team has reported exhibitor and visitor numbers which exceeded expectations and affirms the decision to move to a fully digital event in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic; a decision which was taken only four months ago. 2,608 visitors attended the London Wine Fair, with 238 virtual stands, showing over 3,435 different products, from 33 different countries. Borough Wines, which partnered with the London Wine Fair to manage sample rebottling and deliveries, has reported that just over 25,000 individual samples have been sent out prior to and during The Fair, with further samples expected over the coming days and weeks.