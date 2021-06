TEL AVIV, Israel & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy, is pleased to announce that four new members are joining its Board of Directors. The new directors bring a wealth and diversity of expertise to the company, ranging from software and wireless to finance, operations, and strategy, which will allow ironSource to continue driving growth and shareholder value as it progresses on its journey to becoming a public company. The new directors, who will be joining the ironSource Board of Directors in connection with, and subject to, the closing of the previously announced business combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA), are: