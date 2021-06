“Hotwheels” update at the Humane Society of Marion County: The dog was brought into the Humane Society with a broken back by someone on March 30. He doesn’t have any use of his back legs, nor does he have any control of his bodily functions, but the staff came up with the idea of giving him a wheelchair cart so that he can still run around and have fun. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2021.