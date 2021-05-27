Cancel
MLB

Marcell Ozuna Slides Onto the Injured List

By Dan Szymborski
fangraphs.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves are short one outfielder for at least six weeks, with Marcell Ozuna placed on the IL after injuring two fingers on his left hand while sliding into third against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. It wasn’t immediately obvious whether Ozuna would miss significant time, with manager Brian Snitker telling the press that the two-time All-Star was going back to Atlanta for tests, but with Wednesday came the news that his stay on the shelf would be a long one.

blogs.fangraphs.com
#Injured List#Rockies#Padres#Plate Appearances#Mariners#Batting Average#Il#The Red Sox#0 1 War#Depth Chart#Wrc#Covid#Mets#Giants#Reds#Triple A Gwinnett#Pirates#Hitters#Braves Fans#Games
