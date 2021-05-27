Glorious Gleneagles: Make It Your Next Adventure
Golf at Gleneagles remains one of the finest experiences in the UK, steeped in sporting history and scene to some of the greatest Ryder and Solheim Cup moments ever. At the heart of this incredible 850-acre estate sits a trio of celebrated 18-hole championship golf courses, The King’s and The Queen’s, classically-styled James Braid layouts, and the more contemporary PGA Centenary Course, created by 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus.www.golfmonthly.com