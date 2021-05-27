Glorious Gleneagles: Make It Your Next Adventure

For five years, the USGA’s Shannon Rouillard has set up golf courses for all its women’s championships. As a senior director, she has a team to offer input, but it’s ultimately her call on how long to grow the rough, how narrow to pinch the fairways and how slick to make the greens. Her predecessors and counterparts for the men’s events would likely all agree that it’s an incredibly rewarding task—and also about as thankless as there is in the game. Getting 156 players to concur on what is “fair” and “playable” is like getting a gaggle of 5-year-olds to agree on their favorite vegetable. Good luck with that.