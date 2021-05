CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman is dead after she crashed into two other vehicles on the Jennings Freeway near the Spring Road overpass in Old Brooklyn. The crashed happened shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old woman in a Kia Forte was southbound on the Jennings Freeway when she struck the rear end of a Chevrolet Malibu, Cleveland police said. Investigators said the woman failed to stop for the slower moving traffic ahead of her.