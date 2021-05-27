Migraine Device Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award

The new CEFALY DUAL Enhanced represents the next generation of the external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulator (eTNS) medical device and it's being introduced ahead of National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June. The DUAL Enhanced is a compact migraine relief and prevention device that's packed with powerful features, including all the functionality of the design that came before, plus two treatment settings. The CEFALY DUAL Enhanced device now comes with three reusable electrodes, as opposed to past devices with one.