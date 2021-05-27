newsbreak-logo
Migraine Device Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nerivio therapeutic wearable for treating migraine pain won the “Best New Technology Solution for Pain Management” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough awards program that attracted more than 3,850 nominations from 17 countries. Nerivio is made by Netanya-based Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions. The FDA-approved device uses remote […]

