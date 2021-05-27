Migraine Device Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award
The Nerivio therapeutic wearable for treating migraine pain won the “Best New Technology Solution for Pain Management” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough awards program that attracted more than 3,850 nominations from 17 countries. Nerivio is made by Netanya-based Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions. The FDA-approved device uses remote […]www.thefloridastar.com