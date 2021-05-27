5th annual Bluegrass River Run to be held Saturday

Contributed photo The Explore Kentucky Initiative invites everyone to join them for their Bluegrass River Run, a part of Explore Kentucky Initiative's Kentucky Waterman Series, on May 11. Registration closes this week on May 2.

The fifth annual Bluegrass River Run (BRR), hosted by Explore Kentucky, will be held on Saturday, May 29.

For kayakers, canoers, paddleboarders, and everything in between, the BRR offers a chance to get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery the Kentucky River has to offer.

The event launches from the beach at Fort Boonesborough State Park, located just south of Lexington.

There are three different “micro-adventures” for those participating in BRR to choose from.

Gerry Taylor, event coordinator and Explore Kentucky founder – a Black-owned and led outdoor-oriented social enterprise – said the different micro-adventures ensure there is something for everyone.

To begin the day, there will be a 14-mile dash starting at 9:00 a.m., which runs past Proud Mary BBQ to the loop around Raven Run and finishes back at Proud Mary. Then there is a six-mile race along the same route, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Finally, there is a six-mile scenic float which will begin at 10:30 a.m. This will let participants explore the palisades at a leisurely pace from Boonesborough to Proud Mary.

“It (BRR) is important because we want to promote the state’s namesake river,” James said. “We really want to amplify that corridor of the river. It is where the palisades start and it is a really unique geological region.”

James said BRR also hopes to promote protecting the environment. He explained there are current threats to the corridor where the event is held.

According to James, there is a push to restart limestone mining in the area and Explore Kentucky wants to bring attention to what an excellent national resource the area is.

Explore Kentucky also hopes to promote public and physical health through BRR.

James said, a lot of times, people think they just need to get out and go to a gym to be healthy.

However, he said being out on the river while kayaking, canoeing, or paddling can help someone be fit and healthy while also being around other people.

“It’s just about the event,” James said. “It’s more about the community… We’ve had such a rough year with the pandemic and the racial injustice movement that’s been going around the country. These things have been really important in my life. Informing us about taking care of each other and public health and also about diversity and inclusion. Coming out of all that stuff, I am happy to host an event where that is our goal. To be community-oriented, get as many people out from all backgrounds on the water.”