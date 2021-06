While most of the attention on THC intoxication has been on House Bill 1317, the hemp industry finds itself in the position of being left out. And they're good with that. House Bill 1317 is a wide-ranging measure seeking to study the effects of high-potency THC products on the developing brain and keep those products out of the hands of teenagers. It would do that by dropping the daily purchase limits on marijuana concentrates for both medical patients and recreational consumers to eight grams per day, down from the 40-gram threshold adults are currently allowed to possess. To enforce that new limit, the bill seeks to update the Metrc seed-to-sale tracking system to track purchases in real time.