Business Investment In Australia To Add To Recovery

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — New figures are expected to give weight to the federal government’s claim its policies are driving up business investment. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will on May 27 release private capital spending data for the March quarter and new figures on business investment intentions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on May 26, lower taxes and investment incentives were flowing through as […]

www.thefloridastar.com
