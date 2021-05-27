Early Morn At First Encounter Beach On Cape Cod.

The quiet time as the night fades away before the day begins seems magical on this day. I sat outside to enjoy my first cup of coffee in the morning air. A dampness from last night’s rain lingered. An eerie quiet has settled over Cementville. I miss the solitude I once took for granted. Welcoming the new day with my coffee cup in hand is an old habit that I find hard to abandon. It is a time to contemplate, to plan, to pronounce my gratitude for the day, for life. On this day, I look at the plants I have scattered about in pots. They are complaining that they are not getting enough sun. I acknowledge their stress, but explain, there is little I can do to alter the situation. I think of moving some of them. The cacti certainly need more sun than the petunias. The tomato is not going to be moved. The pot is huge and heavy. I contemplate transplanting some of the ground cover to fill in the bare spots in the rocks. I like rocks, but not so much as a ground cover.{/span}