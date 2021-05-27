Cancel
Early Morn At First Encounter Beach On Cape Cod.

By Linda O. says:
mycapecodblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was low tide and just gorgeous in the early morning at first Encounter Beach on Cape Cod. Such peace and solitude… not a soul in sight.

www.mycapecodblog.com
AnimalsHerald-Times

Early morning with the birds

The quiet time as the night fades away before the day begins seems magical on this day. I sat outside to enjoy my first cup of coffee in the morning air. A dampness from last night’s rain lingered. An eerie quiet has settled over Cementville. I miss the solitude I once took for granted. Welcoming the new day with my coffee cup in hand is an old habit that I find hard to abandon. It is a time to contemplate, to plan, to pronounce my gratitude for the day, for life. On this day, I look at the plants I have scattered about in pots. They are complaining that they are not getting enough sun. I acknowledge their stress, but explain, there is little I can do to alter the situation. I think of moving some of them. The cacti certainly need more sun than the petunias. The tomato is not going to be moved. The pot is huge and heavy. I contemplate transplanting some of the ground cover to fill in the bare spots in the rocks. I like rocks, but not so much as a ground cover.{/span}
Gardeningmycapecodblog.com

The Beautiful White Starflowers Are Blooming On Cape Cod.

The delicate, white Starflowers are blooming all along the Cape Cod trails and are just gorgeous! The flowers are only 1/2″ to 3/4″ while the plants only grow to about 6-8 inches. You can find them on the trails in the cool, dry woods. So pretty, don’t you think? Have...
Animalscapecoddaily.com

Sea Turtles Rescued From Cape Cod Beaches to be Released

HYANNIS – Several recently rehabilitated sea turtles are to be released back into the wild after being cold-stunned and washing up on Cape Cod beaches earlier this year. The turtles, which received treatment at the New England Aquarium, were sent off to be released in North Carolina due to the warmer climate around Fort… .
Lifestylemycapecodblog.com

Nauset Beach On Cape Cod…Always Beautiful!

Pretty soon Nauset Beach will be crowded with summer residents and tourists, vying for the perfect spot to enjoy a day at Nauset Beach. Until then… we will savor the peace and solitude of this beautiful place.
Hobbiesonthewater.com

Surf Fishing the Outer Cape Cod Beaches

After a few mornings of jockeying for position on the Cape Cod Canal while watching the guys across the Ditch catch more fish, I need to fish someplace where I can’t see the land on the other side. I yearn for the place that, in his article in the May 1998 Issue of On The Water, the late, legendary surf fisherman Steve Shiraka called “The Great Beach.”
Maine StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Beaches in Maine to implement purple shark warning flags like those used in Cape Cod to alert visitors of shark sighting

As shark sightings become more common in New England waters, the iconic purple warning flags used along beaches in Cape Cod, are following the sharks north. Beaches in Maine this year will start implementing purple flags to alert the public that a shark has been sighted in the water along the coast, according to the Portland Press Herald. The flags, which feature a white shark silhouette, are common along beaches in Cape Cod as shark sightings have become commonplace in Massachusetts.
Provincetown, MAmycapecodblog.com

Pretty Pink Lady Slipper On Cape Cod.

I knew it was that time of the year when the pink Lady Slippers bloom, so I was on the lookout on the Beech Forest Trail In Provincetown. It was the perfect place for them to grow. And then there it was… on the side of the trail. So pretty,...
Eastham, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape Cod's Coast Guard Beach makes waves: One of top 10 in U.S.

Pop the corks and fill your sand pails--Coast Guard Beach in Eastham is among the top 10 beaches in the United States, according to coastal expert Dr. Beach. Some know Dr. Beach as Stephen P. Leatherman, a professor of earth and environment at Florida International University. He has released his list of America's best beaches since 1991, and Coast Guard Beach has often made the cut. This year, the Cape Cod National Seashore strand was ranked number 10, with number one honors going to Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii.
Falmouth, MANECN

Access Over Path to Beach Sparks Controversy on Cape Cod

Use of a private road that leads to a beach on Cape Cod has created controversy within the town. A cut-through off of a bike path in Falmouth leads to Black Beach, where one resident who said that he's had things stolen from his property believes that it is being overused in the summer.
Animalsmycapecodblog.com

Beautiful Little Copper Butterfly On Cape Cod.

The butterflies are starting to migrate back to Cape Cod this time of the year. It’s so much fun to see a couple of new ones each day. This Little Copper Butterfly was feasting on the flowers at Fort Hill. (Click on blog link for other photo.) The Little Copper...
AnimalsPosted by
TheStreet

New Initiative Inspires Coexistence With Seals On Cape Cod Beaches

CAPE COD, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachgoers will spot new signs across Cape Cod beaches this summer, a lesson in human-animal coexistence facilitated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), whose international operations center is located in Yarmouth Port, MA. A total of 100 signs have been...
Mashpee, MAcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/19/2021

CHATHAM – A brush fire scorched about an acre in Chatham before being knocked down. The fire at 1187 Old Queen Anne Road broke out about 3:30 PM. No structures were involved and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Brush fire scorches about an acre…
Falmouth, MANew England Today

AutoCamp Cape Cod | New England’s Newest Airstream Glamping Experience

This spring’s opening of a new glamping resort on Cape Cod has been a hot topic for travel-deprived New Englanders. AutoCamp Cape Cod is the easternmost outpost of a California-based Airstream hotel chain that converts sleepy campgrounds into sleek, stylish year-round destinations that combine the pleasures of camping with modern design.
Eastham, MAwhdh.com

Beach on Cape Cod ranked among best in America

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People looking to soak up the sun by the ocean can visit a beach on Cape Cod that was recently ranked among the best in America. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, who also goes by Dr. Beach, released his list of America’s Best Beaches after reviewing and evaluating beaches in the country.
Sciencenorthwestgeorgianews.com

What's the biggest boulder on Cape Cod? Meet a rock star

May 22—EASTHAM — Meet Cape Cod's biggest washashore. Doane Rock, named for early Eastham settler Deacon John Doane, is "the largest known boulder left behind on Cape Cod" by a retreating glacier over 18,000 years ago, according to the United States Geological Survey. It peers out of the woods off...
Animalsmycapecodblog.com

Two Otters At The Beech Forest Trail Pond On Cape Cod.

As we were taking photographs on the Beech Forest Trail, we noticed something swimming in the pond. Hmm… what could that be? There were two of them, swimming all over the place, diving under, looking like they were eating the lily pads. (Click on blog link for other photos.) At...
Animalsmycapecodblog.com

The Red-Winged Blackbirds Love Our Feeders On Cape Cod!

We were so surprised last spring to see the Red-winged Blackbirds come into our yard and eat from the bird feeders. I always thought that they only lived by the water and the marsh. I had no idea they frequented people’s yards. (Click on blog link for other photos.) They...