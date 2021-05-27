newsbreak-logo
Denver Nuggets’ reserve players want to impose their will on the Blazers in tonight’s Game 3

By Geoffrey C. Arnold, oregonlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets’ reserve forward Paul Millsap set a new standard during the team’s win over the Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. According to the Nuggets’ public relations staff, Millsap is the first player in NBA history to have 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes or less off the bench in a playoff game. Millsap led the Nuggets’ bench that outscored their Portland counterparts 38-21 in Game 2 compared to a 34-20 deficit in Game 1.

