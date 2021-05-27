Denver Nuggets’ reserve players want to impose their will on the Blazers in tonight’s Game 3

Not long following their matchup in the season final, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets meet again. Only this time, the match takes place in Colorado and the playoffs. These two sides have a fierce history over the past several years, which started a few years ago once they battled for the 8th seed in the West, and then became even more intense in the West semis back in 2018. The Trail Blazers had more success on both occasions, but the situation is a bit different now. The Nuggets evolved into one of the best teams in the NBA. We expect to see a fierce and intense clash in this series.