Battlefield 6 has become a notoriously leaked game after several screengrabs were shared last week and this time they have been combined to look like a trailer. Almost. Last week, there were a batch of leaked images that some claim it was from the upcoming trailer of the game. It had a black streak in the middle and was kind of obstructing the whole thing. The images alone looked quite fake to most people so it was taken with a great grain of salt. Like, a lot because it was not convincing anyone.