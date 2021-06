Hybird event – limited in-person and also virtual. You are invited to attend this year’s major new defense event – the 2021 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit in Hawaii. A recent report from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) calls for $27 billion in additional spending between 2022 and 2027, with $4.8 billion in FY22 specifically to support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative. INDOPACOM Chief ADM Philip Davidson has stated his command’s requirements for new and augmented missile, air defense, radar and long-range precision fire systems; expeditionary airfield, port and logistics facilities; and other dedicated assets and capabilities to be based and deployed throughout the region. It comes as the Pentagon, beginning with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, views China as the top long-term world threat. The Defense Secretary visited the region last week.​