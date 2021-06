(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials say a Metro Transit officer shot a man early Monday after seeing him kill another person. Officers were in downtown Minneapolis at about 2:00 a-m when they saw two men fighting, then saw one of them shoot the other fighter to death. The Metro Transit police officer shot the shooting suspect in the leg. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, then booked in to the Hennepin County Detention Center. Officials say charges are pending. No names have been released.