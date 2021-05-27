newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok-Viral Trash Can Changes Itself — and It's on Sale

By Summer Cartwright
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. TikTok is perhaps the only social media platform where you can find inspiring new decor aesthetics and pain-relieving therapies alike. It features honest reviews on everything from multi-use kitchen tools to glasses that make reading while laying down a breeze, and introduces us laypeople to innovative devices that can really change how we go about our daily lives. One of these clever inventions is a smart trash can that changes itself—though, don't get your hopes up, you'll still have to take the bags from your home to the disposal bin outside.

www.realsimple.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Trash Bags#Garbage Bags#Garbage Cans#Shopping Bags#Amazon Com#Typical Trash Cans#Sale#Waste#Multi Use Kitchen Tools#Shoppers#Kitchen#Home#Plug#Innovative Devices#Feature#User Thehouseofsequins#Glasses#Honest Reviews#Heck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videosmediapost.com

How To Drive Meaningful Sales On TikTok

TikTok has become a staple for brands. With more than 1 billion monthly users, the platform has been a gold mine. And with campaigns starting at $50 per day, it’s accessible for most marketers. Here’s more about recent updates to TikTok advertising. TikTok’s iOS 14 Update. Most advertisers have seen...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

Gone Viral: I Tested the Products Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed With

We've all seen product recommendations on TikTok. In fact, it's the one app that can sell out an entire stock with one video. And as someone who doesn't buy something without reading at least 10 customer reviews first, tons of products have piqued my interest, especially when I see the videos talking about how they "changed their life." Since I work within the fashion and beauty space, I knew I had to put these viral products to the test and see how they worked for me. Whether you're on TikTok or have seen these products on the best-selling pages, you'll want to hear what I have to say.
Theater & DancePosted by
Health

This ‘Ab Dance’ Has Gone Viral on TikTok—But Experts Say it Could Be Dangerous

If you've ever been to a Zumba class or attended a wedding, you know dancing is a great to get your lungs workings and your heart beating. So hearing a specific TikTok dance has gone viral for reportedly helping people lose weight probably isn't too much of a surprise. But the dance in question isn't some elaborate choreographed routine—and its "benefits" are vastly overstated.
AmazonReal Simple

This Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Went Viral on TikTok—and Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Really Worth It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you frequently toss and turn through the night, it can feel like you're waking up on the wrong side of the bed every single morning. Swapping out your pillow may not be a cure-all for every sleep problem, but for those who deal with near-constant neck, back, and shoulder pain, the right cushion can be game changing. For some, Homca's cervical pillow perfectly fits the bill.
Amazonnewsatw.com

Homes set to be heated by sewage plants in future

Heat from industry and warmth from the sea feature in advice to government on future home heating. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Petsnewsatw.com

Buying a pink NFT cat was a crypto nightmare

Trying to own a virtual feline proves to be an exhausting and expensive process. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
TV & VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

A Shoppable Guide to Every Fashion Item That Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Saying we're TikTok-obsessed at Who What Wear is like saying the sky is blue… duh. Thanks to the platform's nature, anything has the potential to go viral no matter how big or small of a following you have, which means that on the fashion side of the app, something as simple as a pair of Amazon leggings or a certain styling hack can be cause for internet frenzy.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

How to use TikTok’s viral ‘Magic Animation’ effects

Ever wondered what you’d look like in Tangled or Frozen? Do you sometimes miss TikTok’s classic ‘cartoonify’ effect? Then you should probably check out the app’s ‘Magic Animation’ filter, which is the latest trend to take over your FYP. Over the past year, several filters letting you to turn yourself...
TV & VideosVegetarian Times

How to Make TikTok’s Viral ‘Cloud Bread’

By far the biggest TikTok food trend of 2020, cloud bread is an insanely fluffy (and optionally colorful) baked good. The recipe, which was popularized by TikTok user abimhn, gets its signature bounce from whipped egg whites. To make vegan cloud bread, some food bloggers have experimented with swapping in aquafaba.
Behind Viral VideosThrillist

A McDonald’s Menu Hack for an 'Espresso Milkshake' Is Going Viral on TikTok

That morning coffee just got even better. TikTok is full of secrets, whether it’s life hacks, fun facts, or unknown menu items. Recently, app users uncovered an exciting combination that you can put together at McDonald’s that’s perfect for hot summer mornings—or whenever, really. While the golden arched eatery doesn’t serve espresso milkshakes in the US, one user figured out a way to DIY them, and the hack has since spread like wildfire.
Grocery & Supermaketforthemommas.com

Free at Walmart

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Would you like a freebie at Walmart? Even better, maybe even money back?. Here is a round-up of the various deals you can score free at Walmart this week!. Check all the...
Shoppinglaptopmag.com

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2021: Discounts we might see this year

Prime Day is just as much about competing retailers like Best Buy as it is about Amazon. During Prime Day, competitors offer deals that run alongside Amazon's to lure in bargain shoppers. This year, we expect Best Buy to put its best anti-Prime Day deals forward during Amazon's big savings...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Woman's viral trash bag hack reveals we might all be doing it wrong

A woman's TikTok "hack" about trash bags has ignited a friendly but extremely polarized debate on how we're supposed to insert them into garbage cans. Hannah Ian—one half of the professional organizer duo, Stored Simply—took to the video-sharing platform earlier this year to share how she recently discovered that she'd been using trash bags wrong her whole life. To be honest, it did give me pause for a second, because is there really a right and wrong way to use them? As long as you don't go around wearing them, it's pretty self-explanatory, isn't it? However, Ian's 44-seconds-long video did end up leaving me questioning my initial thoughts on the matter.
ElectronicsArs Technica

Amazon devices will soon automatically share your Internet with neighbors

If you use Alexa, Echo, or any other Amazon device, you have only 10 days to opt out of an experiment that leaves your personal privacy and security hanging in the balance. On June 8, the merchant, Web host, and entertainment behemoth will automatically enroll the devices in Amazon Sidewalk. The new wireless mesh service will share a small slice of your Internet bandwidth with nearby neighbors who don’t have connectivity and help you to their bandwidth when you don’t have a connection.
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

7 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Going Viral on TikTok

TikTok is everyone's new favorite app, and we often find ourselves spending hours scrolling through the endless trends, skits, and memes. The majority of TikTok accounts are simply created to watch and observe. But if you're reading this article, chances are that you're a creator who's looking to pop up...