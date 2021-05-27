This TikTok-Viral Trash Can Changes Itself — and It's on Sale

We've all seen product recommendations on TikTok. In fact, it's the one app that can sell out an entire stock with one video. And as someone who doesn't buy something without reading at least 10 customer reviews first, tons of products have piqued my interest, especially when I see the videos talking about how they "changed their life." Since I work within the fashion and beauty space, I knew I had to put these viral products to the test and see how they worked for me. Whether you're on TikTok or have seen these products on the best-selling pages, you'll want to hear what I have to say.