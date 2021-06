Our hard working Food Service department is gearing up for our summer food service program. Recently, the federal government extended the eligibility for meals at no cost to all children in our school district through June 30, 2022. LaFayette has been providing breakfast and a hot lunch to families, along with a meal delivery service to families, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Thank you to Mr. Rob Kennedy and our outstanding Food Service department and Transportation department for going above and beyond for our school community.