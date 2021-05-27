A North Hollywood
North Hollywood arrives with the tagline: The first ever movie about becoming a pro skater. Sonja Henie and I, Tonya to the contrary, for the sake of argument the profession referred to in the catchphrase is that of a sk8er. Whether or not the slogan is accurate is beside the point. First time director Mikey Alfred’s distinctively captivating coming-of-age drama (with strong comedic leanings) is such that the thought of fact checking will be the furthest thing from your mind.www.sandiegoreader.com