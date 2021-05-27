You Sure Would Impress If You Bought This Lamborghini For Sale In Utica

Walking inside from lunch the other day, I noticed something a lot of people would just pass by and not bat an eye at. But it is quite an oddity if you ask me. No, it sure isn't the fact that the car is under 10 years old and actually has a pinstripe. Although that is surely a little bit odd on newer cars. Not a whole lot of people pay the extra little bit to get a pinstripe these days. In fact, I just walked out into our parking lot and looked at all of the vehicles, and he is the only one that actually has a pinstripe. It does look pretty good on a white car though. Only kind of sort of though.