Elizabethton, TN

David H. Stines

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON - David H. Stines, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 29, 1934 in Johnson City, Tn. to the late Charles H. & Alma Tester Stines. David served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a self employed Toolmaker. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Elizabethton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Todd Stines and several brothers and sisters.

