Nvidia overdelivers again, and don’t expect that to end soon

By Daniel Newman
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The chip company has many levers of growth, and its standout performance may earn it inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget the Stock Split, 3 Reasons NVIDIA Could Continue to Climb in 2021

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) got its year started with a bang. In the fiscal first quarter of 2021 (the three months ended May 2, 2021) revenue increased 84% year over year to $5.66 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were up 106%. Ahead of the quarterly update, the semiconductor designer announced a 4-for-1 stock split. While stock splits don't have a material impact on a business's valuation, investors struck an upbeat tone on the news. Shares are now up 175.8% since the start of 2020.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA Reflex Support Already in UE5, DLSS Support Coming Soon

Shortly after the announcement of AMD partnering with Epic on UE5, NVIDIA countered with a similar blog post where we learned that much the same thing happened with the green team while the Unreal Engine 5 was under development. Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Engineering at Epic Games, stated:. We’ve...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

NVIDIA earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

NVIDIA will present Q1 figures on May 26. Analysts predict NVIDIA will report earnings per share of $3.28. Watch NVIDIA stock price move in real-time ahead here. On May 26, NVIDIA presents Q1 figures. 33 analysts estimate that NVIDIA will report earnings of $3.28 per share compared to earnings of...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nvidia Stock Pops On 4-For-1 Stock Split, Earnings Expectations

Graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split, just days before it releases its fiscal first-quarter results. Nvidia stock jumped on the news. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said the stock split will make its shares more accessible to investors and employees. The Nvidia board of directors...
Marketskitco.com

Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its flagship gaming and artificial intelligence chips for data centers. The pandemic-led demand for chips used in personal computers, gaming devices and data centers has continued as remote working and learning trends are likely...
Stockspulse2.com

NVDA Stock Price: $768 Target By Truist

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) received a price target increase from $700 to $768 by Truist. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) received a price target increase from $700 to $768 by Truist. And Truist analyst William Stein is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Nvidia Blows Through Q1 Expectations, Raises Q2 Guidance

Semiconductor maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped in pre-market trade Thursday, following a better-than-expected earnings report for fiscal 2022’s first quarter. Shares fell $2.70, or 0.43%, to $625.30 ahead of the bell. The company, which specializes in graphics chips, earned $3.66 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion. Wall Street had...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what to expect from Orion Energy Systems's earnings

On June 1, Orion Energy Systems reveals figures for Q4. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems will report earnings per share of $0.103. Go here to track Orion Energy Systems stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Orion Energy Systems will be reporting Q4 earnings on June 1. 4 analysts predict...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million. Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up...
Economywccftech.com

A Veritable Bargain: Lucid Motors’ Post-Merger Valuation Is at a Hefty Discount to Rivian’s Proposed $70 Billion Valuation

Lucid Motors, a manufacturer of luxury EVs that constituted the focal point of the SPAC mania earlier this year as it sought to finalize a merger agreement with Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE:CCIV), is back in the limelight amid reports that Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is now seeking a $70 billion valuation as part of its efforts to go public via an IPO.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.10. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Don’t Lose a Crypto Transaction Again with the Ultimate Solution—SamePay

SamePay is helping to revolutionize the digital payments landscape and make them easy for everyone to understand with its simple payment and wallet app. This easy to user interface gives normal people full control of their crypto transactions with a range of solutions at their fingertips and none of the headaches.
Stocksbanyanhill.com

Nvidia: 1 Semiconductor That’s Sure To Rock Your Portfolio

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) walks warily down Wall Street, RTX 3060 pulled way down low. Ain’t no sound but the earnings beat — revenue ready to go. Are you ready? Hey! Are you ready for this? Are you hanging on the edge of your screen?. Out of the earnings call, NVDA...