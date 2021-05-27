BHS hosts FFA banquet

This year, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is proud to announce that there were a total of 11 members of the chapter to be recognized for their accomplishments and hard work on the state level. This is a major accomplishment that takes a great deal of effort on behalf of the members. This year, Abby Ramseyer, Cole Wharton, Jadeyn Berry, Ari Borton, Rylee Dawson, and Dugan Mclaughlin all received high levels of recognition from the State FFA organization. The state degree is the highest honor that the Ohio FFA Organization can bestow upon a member, and is represented by a golden charm. Members who earn this degree have shown high levels of dedication and involvement in the FFA organization.