High School

BHS hosts FFA banquet

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 5 days ago

The Brookwood FFA held its 2020-21 spring banquet on May 23. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

thecountyline.net
Ashland County, OHtimes-gazette.com

Loudonville FFA recognizes members' accomplishments with banquet

Loudonville FFA held its annual banquet April 15 at the Budd School auditorium where the members were noticed for their accomplishments. The banquet was called to order with taps of the gavel by retiring FFA President Grant Portz. The state sentinel, Victoria Snyder, gave a motivational speech by video. One...
Jefferson County, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Fairfield FFA holds annual awards banquet

The Fairfield FFA Chapter held its annual banquet on May 10 in the Cambridge Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Approximately 50 people attended, both FFA members and their families. The 2020-2021 FFA officer team opened the banquet with opening ceremonies. Then, the officers held the Greenhand Degree Ceremony. Those...
ocj.com

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Hosts Annual Parent-Member Banquet

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Parent-Member Banquet on Saturday, May 15th. During the banquet members were recognized for their achievements throughout the year. Four members earned their Discovery Degree, 19 members earned their Greenhand Degree and seven members earned their Chapter Degree. Emma Deeter was named Star Greenhand and Tyler Kress was named Star Chapter Farmer. Additionally, two Honorary Chapter members, Ms. Abby Kurtz and Mr. Ben Moore, were inducted. Finally, the newly elected officer team was installed as follows: President- Carter Tinnerman, Vice President- Taylor Falb, Secretary- Emmie Bohse, Treasurer- Tyler Kress, Reporter- Emma Deeter, Sentinel- Tyler Leffew, and Student Advisor- Gavin Spitler. We would like to extend a special thank you to Karen and Jack Wellbaum, Laura’s Country Diner, Wertz Hardware, Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, Kress Farms, Mary K. Miller, Hissong Family Farms Blue and John Leffew of John Construction for sponsoring our awards!
Columbus, WIWiscnews.com

Hellpap receives FFA award

The Columbus FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards banquet on May 2 on the front lawn at Columbus High school. The officer team presented awards to members for their achievements. An appreciation award was presented to Beth Hellpap the Columbus Elementary and Intermediate School principal for her efforts to promote the chapter’s virtual tours of the FFA members SAE projects to the third, fourth and fifth grade teachers.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

FFA Spotlight: Darrell B. Ingvaldson FFA Alumni

High School Graduation Year: 1976, Ellendale/Geneva. Current Position: Farm Bureau Financial Services agent. What were some activities that you were involved with during your FFA career?. Livestock judging, natural resources, poultry production and soils. How has FFA helped shape your professional career?. FFA has helped me to be a better...
Schulenburg, TXschulenburgsticker.com

SHS senior hosts employment skills workshop as part of FFA project

Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg High senior, put on an employment skills workshop for Schulenburg juniors and seniors for her Texas FFA Ford Leadership Scholar Project. Approximately 40 students were in attendance and had the opportunity to learn various employment skills and explore local job industries. Students attended three morning workshops at which they learned: •How to interview with Craig…
belltimescourier.com

FFA Senior Spotlight

By Abby Stout South O'Brien FFA Reporter Aidan has been an active FFA member, serving as the chapter’s Chaplain and Parliamentarian, competing in Team Ag Sales, Meats Judging, Chapter Program, Corn Quiz Bowl, various SDSU Little “I” contests, as well as attending Chapter Officer Leadership Training, Greenhand Fire-Up, and State and National FFA Leadership Conventions.. Besides FFA, Aidan was involved in jazz band, track, and cross country. Aidan’s favorite FFA activity was Meats Judging, and his favorite memory is going to the National FFA Convention. His Supervised Agricultural Experiences are helping with chores on the . . .
Miller, MOLawrence County Record

Miller FFA advisor Whittaker retires

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 16, the Fellowship Hall of the Miller First Baptist Church was abuzz with well-wishers for outgoing Miller FFA advisor, Lyle Whittaker. Approximately 250 people came to bid farewell to Whittaker, following a long, and what most would agree, rather successful career at Miller High School.
Sullivan, INmymixfm.com

Sullivan FFA members host 3rd grade Ag Day

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of Sullivan High School’s FFA Chapter on Friday taught area elementary school children all about agriculture. The annual Third Grade Ag Day event took place at the big red barn down the road from Sullivan Middle School. Third graders from Carlisle Elementary and Sullivan Elementary stopped by to learn all sorts of things about agriculture.
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

Portage FFA members honored at local banquet

On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumni, and sponsor. The program recognized the accomplishments and achievements over the past year and awards were presented to the Leadership Development Event participants who competed in March in a public speaking contests. Additionally, awards were presented to the Career Development Event participants who competed in agriculture evaluation contests in Dairy Cattle, Wildlife, Veterinary Science, Agronomy, Poultry, and Livestock.
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Chinook FFA Chapter Holds Banquet

On Monday, May 10, the Chinook Chapter of the FFA held its 2021 FFA Banquet in the Lloyd D. Sweet Auditorium at Chinook High School. As part of the celebration, multiple awards were presented, accomplishments recognized, new members graduated into the Chapter, and another slate of officers installed to ensure that the traditions of the FFA are carried on.
Politicsocj.com

Ohio FFA Association Recognizes Northwestern-Wayne FFA Members

This year, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is proud to announce that there were a total of 11 members of the chapter to be recognized for their accomplishments and hard work on the state level. This is a major accomplishment that takes a great deal of effort on behalf of the members. This year, Abby Ramseyer, Cole Wharton, Jadeyn Berry, Ari Borton, Rylee Dawson, and Dugan Mclaughlin all received high levels of recognition from the State FFA organization. The state degree is the highest honor that the Ohio FFA Organization can bestow upon a member, and is represented by a golden charm. Members who earn this degree have shown high levels of dedication and involvement in the FFA organization.
Politicspowderriverexaminer.com

Broadus FFA holds awards banquet, elects officers

On Tuesday, May 5, the Broadus FFA Chapter held a banquet as a final farewell to the graduating seniors, as well as Mr. Williams, hand out awards won by the chapter members, and announce the new officers. Proficiency Awards included: Beef Production Entrepreneurship - Marcus Mader, Silver, Diversified Livestock Placement...
Schulenburg, TXschulenburgsticker.com

FFA presents numerous awards at banquet

At the Schulenburg FFA banquet held on Tuesday, May 11, awards were presented to members for their participation and accomplishments. Scholarships were awarded by the Schulenburg Young Farmers, Schulenburg Junior Livestock Show Supporters and Schulenburg FFA Chapter, as well as the Carl Wendler Memorial Scholarship. In addition, the FFA selected Knights of Columbus Council 2902 for the honorary…
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Wilmington FFA holds annual banquet

The Wilmington FFA held its annual parent and member banquet on Saturday May 15. Members were awarded for their participation in FFA activities and events for the 2020-21 school year. Notable awards included Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, Fruit Sale and Strawberry Sale awards, state awards, the Cane FFA Spirit Award, Honorary Chapter Degrees, Star Grade Awards, and the 2021-22 Wilmington FFA officer installation.
Wells, NVElko Daily Free Press

Wells FFA: A time to celebrate

WELLS — The Wells FFA Chapter came together for the first formal in-person meeting of the year on May 5, 2021 to celebrate their successes at their annual chapter banquet. The evening was a time of celebration. It was the first formal get together of the year due to social distancing restrictions, and the entire chapter was buzzing with excitement. It was an evening filled with laughter, nerves, farewells to our Senior members and of course adherence to social distancing guidelines.
Belmont, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Union Local FFA holds spring banquet, installs new officers

BELMONT -- The Union Local FFA Chapter had its 2021 Spring Banquet on May 6. Throughout the banquet, many awards were given out to recognize the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the members. Many members of CDE teams were honored. The trapshooting team included Faith Galavich, Colten Luyster, Adreanna...
Politicsagdaily.com

FFA members react to an in-person National FFA Convention

Last week, the National FFA Organization announced that they will once again be hosting the National FFA Convention & Expo in-person. In addition to the in-person event, the National FFA Organization also announced there will be a virtual option for those interested in celebrating from home. For many FFA members, this is exactly the news they were looking forward to. After so much had changed in the past year and half, bringing back the in-person aspect of for 94th national convention brought much joy for FFA members and advisors.
Tyrone, PAtyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone FFA is ALL IN

Tyrone Area FFA members took part in the Pennsylvania FFA virtual ALL-In Conference on April 12-13. ALL stands for Advocacy, Leadership, and Legislation. “I liked how we were still able to do a conference for FFA even though there’s COVID. I also liked how the workshops talked about standing up and taking action about a cause that we care about to better our surroundings,” said junior Emma Bartel.