Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuates 55+ living facility after carbon monoxide leak

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 3 days ago

(Matt Chesin/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities evacuated a local 55+ independent living facility Wednesday after workers alerted them of a carbon monoxide leak, according to 1011Now.

Workers at Stonecliff Estates near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue were power washing the underground garage area when they noticed a Cabon Monoxide detector's safety fan did not kick on, said Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

According to LFR, responding emergency crews got an initial reading of 200 ppm - home CO2 detectors typically alert at 35 ppm.

After suiting up to get a proper reading emergency crew detected a CO2 count of 500 ppm and immediately evacuated all 56 residents from the building.

Emergency crews said there was no master key, disabling them from entering six rooms, but they do not believe any residents were in the inaccessible rooms.

The two workers were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay and there have been no reports of residents becoming sick.

