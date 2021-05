Bail has been increased for a self-employed HVAC repairman after more people have come forward saying they paid for work he never performed. Gregory Lee Hines, 52, of Strickland’s Crossroads Road, Four Oaks remains in custody at the Johnston County Jail. As of Thursday, Hines is accused of defrauding or attempting to defraud 11 customers. He is charged with 9 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one felony count of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, and one misdemeanor charge of failure to work after being paid.