Utah reports 309 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Posted by 
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FevZl_0aDaj9LR00

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 309 cases—bringing the state's total to 405,387—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,555,978 vaccines have been administered in Utah - an increase of 13,508 since Wednesday's report.

2,679,455 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 245 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,294 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths reported Thursday are:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death
