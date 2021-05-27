LANCO’s Chandler Baldwin & Wife Natalie Welcome Baby Girl

Chandler Baldwin/Instagram

Chandler Baldwin is a first-time dad!

The LANCO bassist and his wife Natalie just announced the arrival of their baby girl, Selah Rose Baldwin.

Chandler wrote on Instagram, “Selah Rose Baldwin. You’ve already stolen my heart, sweet girl. I love you so, so much. And @natalieabaldwin I didn’t think I could love you anymore than I already did, but after watching you do what you did with so much grace and reliance on Jesus, I’m just beside myself. I’m so blessed to have this little family.”

Natalie shared more precious pics, and revealed the baby was born on Saturday. “hi, selah rose. welcome to the world, sweet girl 5•24•2021 thank you, Jesus for this precious gift.”

It turns out Baldwin’s bandmate Tripp Howell just welcomed his first child, too.

Earlier this month, drummer Tripp and wife Alli announced the arrival of their son James. Alli wrote on Instagram, “Our sweet baby James is here! ✨5.14.2021✨.”

She continued, “Our hearts are forever changed and truly feel like they are just gonna burst over here! We have learned so much about God’s faithfulness in the path to meeting your sweet face and thank Him for every minute waiting on you baby James. What a beautiful blessing it is to be your Mom and Dad .”

The new dads can lean on LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster for advice, even though he claims he’s no expert.

The star and his wife Tiffany welcomed daughter Elora in September. Brandon told Country Now, “My pet peeve is when people try to tell you what to do,” he said with a laugh. “I’m sorry — just because you have a kid doesn’t mean you know what you’re doing. I’ve definitely told them, ‘If you have questions, I will tell you my experience!’ But I still don’t totally know what I’m doing! You figure it out as you go. And every kid is different.”