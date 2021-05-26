Is Cruella Scary for Kids? An Honest Movie Review With my 8 and 10 Year Old
The latest live-action Disney installment with callbacks to our childhood is Cruella. The animated 101 Dalmatians movie came out in 1961, with the live action remake in the 90s. (When I refer to the “original movie” in this post I mean the animated version). Where the other two versions are very family-friendly, even from the trailers you can tell Cruella has a darker feel. So you might be wondering is Cruella scary for kids, or if your little ones would enjoy it. This spoiler-free review of Cruella should help you decide.cherish365.com