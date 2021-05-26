Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Cruella Scary for Kids? An Honest Movie Review With my 8 and 10 Year Old

cherish365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest live-action Disney installment with callbacks to our childhood is Cruella. The animated 101 Dalmatians movie came out in 1961, with the live action remake in the 90s. (When I refer to the “original movie” in this post I mean the animated version). Where the other two versions are very family-friendly, even from the trailers you can tell Cruella has a darker feel. So you might be wondering is Cruella scary for kids, or if your little ones would enjoy it. This spoiler-free review of Cruella should help you decide.

cherish365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Movie Reviews#Scary Movies#Action Movies#Movie Theaters#Dalmatians#Mulan#Cruella Kids Review#Younger Kids#Prequels Maleficent#Remake#Trailer#Gorgeous Visual Scenes#Twists#Backstories#Excellent Storytelling#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesstar967.net

Win a 4 pack of movie tickets to Cruella!

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of movie tickets to Cruella!. BROUGHT TO YOU BY DISNEY’S NEW MOVIE, CRUELLA. WITNESS THE UNTOLD ORIGIN OF DISNEY’S MOST INFAMOUS VILLAIN. IN THEATRES MAY 28 TH , OR ORDER IT ON DISNEY PLUS WITH PREMIER ACCESS. Plus one lucky winner...
News On 6

Dino’s Movie Moment: The Costumes Of ‘Cruella’

Disney's new film Cruella shows the path Curella De Vil took to become a notorious criminal. It hits theaters next week, but News On 6's Dino Lalli has a behind the scenes look at an important piece of the movie: the costumes.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone’s punk rock princess makes for one of the best Disney live action films in years

No matter how much independent film flourished in 2020, which was one of the few positive things that came out of the pandemic, we all knew there was something missing. We craved those expensive, beautiful, cast-of-thousands, mainstream, familiar and fun studio movies, the ones that ignite our imagination and take our breath away. Now that theaters are back open, the studios are starting to release their films that have been sitting and waiting and the first one out of the gate not only doesn’t disappoint, but it reminds us exactly what we’ve been missing.
Beauty & Fashionwhattowatch.com

'Cruella' Review: What's a villain, anyway?

Disney's Cruella is an unexpected joy, albeit an overlong one. Cruella feels like an impossible story on paper. Sure, you can tell tales of interesting villains. But this is Disney. For better or worse, that means that if someone is the protagonist of the film, they're going to be the good guys in the context of the narrative. You're going to root for them, darnit! But how do you make a world full of people who grew up knowing Cruella De Vil as the most deplorable of all Disney villains cheer for her success? The answer there is pretty simple — and a bit of a spoiler — but rest assured, dear reader: this film manages to retcon the Cruella storyline in a way that will have you on her side.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Disney’s Cruella

I am woman, hear me roar. Disney has been on a roll lately with their female-led movies, from the Oscar-winning Nomadland, to their first-ever Southeast Asian-led Disney princess animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. That hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest movie studio from digging deep into its library and instead of focusing solely on the heroes, it peered into its deep well of evil, and who better to take the lead than one of the evilest characters to ever exist in the House of Mouse – Cruella de Vil.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Cruella’ is saved by its own unpretentiousness

How do you endear the audience to a woman who’s infamous for wanting to skin puppies? You Disneyfy her, it turns out—which is ridiculous to say about a character that’s belonged to Disney since 1961, but with Cruella, Disney makes de Vil safe, familiar, and broadly acceptable. If you wanted an origin story for the lady who’d kill for a good coat, that’s not what this is at all. Cruella is a near-total reimagining of the character. But who are we to complain about something new?
Beauty & Fashionfandomwire.com

Cruella Review: Confused Origin Story

The question must be asked “Did anybody really want, or care, to know the history of the evil woman who wanted to skin dogs?” It’s certainly an odd character to base a Disney film around. It’s true that the best villains have more depth than just the evil pumping through their veins. They’re relatable and their intentions are understandable, misguided as they may be. Look at Darth Vader, Nurse Ratched and Hannibal Lecter. So, maybe there is an interesting story to be told here… Or maybe Disney is just squeezing every cent they can from adapting their classic animated films.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Cruella You Must See

A prequel to the 1996 film ‘101 Dalmatians,’ ‘Cruella’ is a comedy-drama film that tells the origin story of the eponymous iconic Disney villainess. It follows a young Estella “Cruella” de Vil, as she tries to pursue her dream of becoming a successful fashion designer during the 70s. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay penned by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The titular character was first introduced in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel ‘The Hundred and One Dalmatians’ and has become an iconic pop culture figure.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Cruella Theatrical Review

Let's face it, Disney has some of the best-animated villains of all time, especially the female ones. From the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty to Ursula in The Little Mermaid, they are the epitome of pure evil. Of course, somewhere towards the top of the list lies the woman who steals dogs so she can make a coat – Cruella De Ville.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Cruella (2021) Review

I did not know what to think about Cruella , Disney’s latest entry into their live action adaptations. The whole “villains are misunderstood, actually” premise from Disney was really hard to get on board with. I mean, with Maleficent, within the confines of that universe, a curse is a lot more esoteric than Cruella’s original cartoon puppy murder. Oh, and the Joker-esque edgy advertising for Cruella really didn’t help. Despite all that baggage, director Craig Gillespie and company manage to craft a stylish pastiche out of both of those concepts, even if it slowly overwhelms itself with tropes.
Moviesthemanual.com

Watch Cruella: Stream the Movie on Disney+ Now

Cruella, the much-hyped origin story of the iconic villainess from the beloved Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, premieres today in theaters and on Disney+. If you can’t make it to the theater or simply want to watch Disney’s latest film from the comfort of your living room couch, then here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruella online.
Beauty & FashionKSAT 12

Who let the dogs out? ‘Cruella’ is a ‘wow’ of a movie

Now that it may feel OK to venture out and into a movie theater after watching the latest flicks in the living room for more than a year, here’s a suggestion: See Disney’s “Cruella” in theaters on a really big screen. You can get it on Disney + and watch at home, but this delicious eye candy treat plays so much better in ultra-grand display.
MoviesPolygon

Cruella the movie would be better if Cruella the villain was badder

Of all the Disney villains out there, Cruella De Vil has perhaps the most simple motivation: she wants a luxurious spotted coat, and she is willing to murder a lot of puppies to get it. That’s true in the 1956 novel, the 1961 animated movie, two Disney live-action movies, the Disney Channel Original franchise The Descendants, and her appearance in ABC’s Once Upon a Time. She is persistent and consistent about her love of fur, which is part of the reason she works so well as a villain.
MoviesTimes Union

The dark side of Disney: 'Cruella' is a fun-to-watch villain with very scary Dalmatians

For a character that gets a little less than nine minutes of screen time in her 1961 screen debut, Cruella de Vil has an outsized legacy. Over the years, the villain of Disney’s original animated “101 Dalmatians” has become so deeply embedded in pop culture that her iconic black and white look — or, at least, her unabashedly evil name — are recognizable far beyond Disney fandom.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Cruella is Delightfully Despicable – Spoiler-Free Movie Review by Mr. DAPs

Cruella is now in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (with additional cost). This is another live-action origin story of a classic Disney animated story. In this case the story is that of the villain Cruella from 101 Dalmatians. The story now takes place in the 70s and instead of being about 101 adorable puppies, it is about a girl looking for her identity.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Review: Emma Stone's 'Cruella' fashions the coolest Disney movie in forever

With a wickedly impressive fashion sense, an electric retro soundtrack and its sinfully entertaining title character, “Cruella” is the coolest Disney film in forever. No stranger to vilified female icons, director Craig Gillespie (the man responsible for the brilliantly gonzo “I, Tonya”) takes on another complicated rebel in none other than the dastardly, puppy-killing “101 Dalmatians” villainess Cruella de Vil. In the delightfully madcap crime comedy (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access Friday) set in 1970s punk London, Disney’s all-time queen of mean garners new life with Emma Stone giving her over-the-top personality, with a deliciously smarmy Emma Thompson as a foil who brings out the best and worst in her.