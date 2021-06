Fire at a local Deer Park business in the early morning leads to major property damage. A quick response saved the GSI Auto Glass Building. Early in the morning an off duty EMT spotted smoke coming from the eaves at GSI Auto Glass in Deer Park. At 5:28am on Sunday, May 30th, Fire District 4 was called to the location. When the Deer Park Fire Department arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of the building on all four sides.