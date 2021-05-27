Cancel
As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

vpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

www.vpr.org
Mental Healthkhn.org

As Case Numbers Fall, Experts Start To Consider The End Of The Pandemic

Stat reports on how previous epidemics and pandemics hold clues for the end of covid, while NBC News covers psychologists' warnings that the return to normality may have long-term mental health effects. We’re approaching the year-and-a-half mark of the globe’s collective experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 pandemic...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
Kidswfxb.com

Experts Are Encouraging Young Americans To Get The Covid-19 Vaccine

Medical experts are encouraging, now more than ever, for younger kids to get the Covid-19 Vaccine. At least 25 states, and Washington, D.C. have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents, according to new data by the CDC. But that number for young Americans is at a much lower rate, with less than 2% of kids ages 12 to 15 having received at least one dose. Even though children don’t face a high chance of serious illness, they still risk long-term symptoms if they fall ill from Covid.
Public Healthcgdev.org

Lessons from India: When COVID-19 Cases are Low, Prepare for the Next Wave

After its first wave peaked in September 2020, India declared victory over COVID-19. With reported cases decreasing, vaccines on the horizon, and social restrictions lifted, life began returning to normal. But today, India’s health system is overwhelmed and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. India, like Brazil, Uruguay, and the UK,...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Amid Yankees outbreak, experts say breakthrough COVID-19 cases expected

News last week that several vaccinated members of the New York Yankees baseball team had tested positive for COVID-19 sparked concern over the effectiveness of the jabs. Experts say the cases aren't necessarily cause for alarm, however, and we'll likely see more incidents as vaccine rollouts continue globally. The nine...
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine

A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.
Public HealthMiami Herald

‘Monumental error’ to treat pandemic as over at this stage, WHO leader warns

We are not out of the COVID woods yet, despite declining coronavirus infection levels and increasing vaccine rates, a world health leader warned Monday. The mood may be lightening up in the U.S. and elsewhere as people get their shots, and infections and deaths decline, but COVID-19 is still a very real and present danger, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the 74th World Health Assembly wrapped up.
Public HealthNewsbug.info

COVID-19 variants to be given Greek alphabet names

The World Health Organization on Monday announced that COVID-19 variants of concern will be known by letters of the Greek alphabet, saying it will help avoid stigmatizing countries where they first appear. A group of experts convened by the health organization recommended the new labeling, which "will be easier and...