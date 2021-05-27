Amazing Spaces Races into the Top 40 Teams in the Bike MS: Texas MS 150
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Bike MS: Texas MS 150 is a fundraising event coordinated by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This buzz-worthy event is a part of a nation-wide effort to stop multiple sclerosis (MS) in its tracks. While unusually stormy weather prevented an in-person ride this year, the Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers 2021 Texas MS 150 team continued with unrelenting force in the race toward a world free of MS.