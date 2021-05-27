newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans Are as Excited for Trump’s Upcoming Rallies as They Are for Their Next Colonoscopy

By Bess Levi n
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month we learned that Donald Trump is expected to bring back his campaign-style rallies this summer, and, like a reboot of a show that no one asked for or wants, few people are thrilled about the development. Democrats obviously are unenthused about the trio of events the guy who tried (and is still trying!) to overturn the election has planned, but apparently some Republicans are equally unhappy about Trump‘s return to the stump.

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican House#Gop Voters#Trump Campaign#Democrats#The White House#The Republican Party#President Trump#The Senate#Incoherent Speeches#Senator John Cornyn#Politico Reports#Covid 19 Vaccines#Allies#Rants#Skepticism#Manhattan#Mar A Lago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtstoysmatrix.com

US Senate Republicans block inquiry into Capitol riot

US Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bill that would set up an independent commission to investigate the deadly riot at the Capitol building on January 6. The bill had bipartisan support from Democrats and a few moderate Republicans in the chamber. Why did the bill fail in the Senate?
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
Congress & CourtsBBC

Republicans block 9/11-style congressional probe of Capitol riot

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Hill riot. The measure passed the US House of Representatives last week. Members of ex-President Donald Trump's party said the riot is already being investigated by congressional panels. Democrats argued that forming...
Politicsawanireview.com

Republicans are at a crossroads

Since the November 2020 elections and even more since the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, the predominant divisions within the Republican Party have regularly made headlines. Not long ago, about 100 members of the political party spoke of splitting and forming a new party. To these loud voices...
Pennsylvania StateUS News and World Report

Trump Looms Large in Pennsylvania's GOP Primaries in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP. Within a few days...
Presidential Electiongilaherald.com

Editorial: Suspicious of Biden’s high poll numbers?

According to a recent Associated Press poll, President Joe Biden has a 63% overall public approval rating. Not bad for a guy whose lackluster performance on border issues, economic fumbles, monetary dislocations, Middle East flare-ups, and often disjointed speeches might influence a person to think otherwise. It gets better. The...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell's arc of Trump doesn't bend toward justice

The Senate minority leader went from condemning Trump in February to asking his colleagues as a "personal favor" to kill a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot. However much he might yearn to escape Trump's long shadow, McConnell knows that his party's base is wedded to the former president and could decide the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

"They'll never say it publicly," Politico reports in Thursday morning's Playbook. "But Republicans in Washington are dreading Donald Trump's return to the stump, predicting his rallies will cause a major headache for the party as it mounts a bid to take back Congress in 2022." Congressional Republicans are privately relieved Twitter and Facebook banned Trump, Politico says, but the resumption of his rallies in June likely means he just gets a new platform to "spout conspiracy theories about the election and air his grievances," denying the party a chance to move on and attack President Biden's agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
Presidential ElectionCNET

New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what is happening

Frustrated by the direction the Republican party has taken since nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate, a group of of Republican leaders is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. Led by Republican and independent leaders, the group put out a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’

Emerging from two years of relative silence, former House Speaker Paul Ryan joined the fight against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging fellow conservatives to reject the former president’s divisive politics and those Republican leaders who emulate him. Ryan made his remarks during an evening address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Why Trump's claims of presidential immunity in Capitol riot lawsuits cannot be allowed to stand

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are fond of claiming in court that the presidency afforded him complete immunity in judicial proceedings: They first claimed that immunity in state courts a mere six months into his term of office, in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos (the courts sided with her); they claimed it in challenging the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena involving the Trump Organization’s taxes (in which the Supreme Court ruled against Trump); and they claimed that Trump should be dismissed as a defendant in a New York federal defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll (which a judge denied).