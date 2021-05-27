Republicans Are as Excited for Trump’s Upcoming Rallies as They Are for Their Next Colonoscopy
Earlier this month we learned that Donald Trump is expected to bring back his campaign-style rallies this summer, and, like a reboot of a show that no one asked for or wants, few people are thrilled about the development. Democrats obviously are unenthused about the trio of events the guy who tried (and is still trying!) to overturn the election has planned, but apparently some Republicans are equally unhappy about Trump‘s return to the stump.www.vanityfair.com