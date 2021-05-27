Which Patriots players were not at Thursday's OTA?

Which Carolina Panthers players need to give a good account of themselves during the first part of their offseason program in the coming weeks?. No sooner had rookie minicamp came to a conclusion, the next stage of the Carolina Panthers’ offseason workouts got underway. This is a vital time for teams across the league as they look to bed in new players and build chemistry ahead of training camp and the preseason, with solid foundations essential for Matt Rhule’s men as they look to make further strides in 2021.