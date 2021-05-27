newsbreak-logo
Video Games

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.

