Close to midnight last night a motorist lost a couch in the middle of I-69 between FM 2090 and East River. A call came into Splendora Police about the road hazard. Moments later before he arrived a Toyota Hylander hit the couch scattering it across the freeway. Splendora Police blocked one lane and attempted to flag motorists to the left to avoid the debris, however, motorists refused to even slow down. A wrecker then responded blocking another lane and using his broom started to sweep the roadway. This also proved unsafe as motorists continued speeding by at highway speed and above. A Patton Village Officer then responded and with all working together shut the entire northbound lanes down. Splendora then called East Montgomery County Fire Department to assist. Fire responded and decided the brooms would take close to an hour to clean that much freeway. A tanker was called and after putting some hose down and washed the road completely within 15-minutes.