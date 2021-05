With more than 11 million followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt that Wild ‘N Out’s DC Young Fly has a fair share of adoring female admirers. But is the popular comedian officially spoken for? Fans have seen cute snapshots of DC Young Fly’s daughters on social media, and many know that his baby’s mother is model Jacky Oh. However, most casual followers don’t know whether Oh is a longtime girlfriend or DC Young Fly’s wife. Get the formal status of their relationship, as well as details on their growing family.