Sling TV is one of the best streaming Television services. Sling TV subscription gives you access to digital channels as well as some cable channels without any cord. It includes Disney, CNN, and History. Moreover, Sling TV provides a feature to record your favorite shows for several hours. but unfortunately, this application is only accessible in the United States. If you traveled abroad and want to access the Sling TV homepage. It will show the error- “Access Denied”. Also, the monthly package subscription is too high. Even the lowest plans go for $35 a month. Do you feel is worth it? If you are not convinced with the package, you can cancel your Sling TV subscription anytime.