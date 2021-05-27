Almost Famous Standout Casey Likes Releases Thespians, Featuring Rob McClure and Young Stage Stars

Ghostlight records will release the new album A Perfect Little Death by SUF/SOND – the brainchild of New York singer/songwriter Eleri Ward – in streaming and digital formats on Friday, June 4. SUF/SOND is a whirling combination of Ward’s two deep loves: the expansive one-of-a-kind canon of Stephen Sondheim, and the ethereal, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens. Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of “Every Day a Little Death” captioned “Sufjan on Sondheim” in 2019, Eleri has now crafted SUF/SOND to be her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie folk music, embodied by swirling harmonies and her original point of view. The album features 13 songs varying from “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” to “Loving You” to “Take Me to the World,” leading you through an acoustical Sondheim journey the evokes golden hour. A Perfect Little Death is produced by Eleri Ward.