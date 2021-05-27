Almost Famous Standout Casey Likes Releases Thespians, Featuring Rob McClure and Young Stage Stars
Andrew Barth Feldman, Analise Scarpaci, Antonio Cipriano, Samantha Williams, Rob McClure, Sam Primack, Kaitlyn Santa Juana & Casey Likes. What would you do if the school musical you've been working on all year is suddenly cancelled and the drama teacher you see as a father figure is quickly dismissed from the school? In Thespians, the new digital short film written by and starring Almost Famous standout Casey Likes, watch as a group of high school students, played by a slew of young Broadway favorites, unravel in self-discovery as they learn what it means to not be able to do the thing that defines them.www.broadway.com