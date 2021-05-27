Keep ‘Em or Sell ‘Em: Best Plan For Devin Booker Cards Amid Showdown vs. LeBron

Booker was underwhelming in the Suns' loss to the Trailblazers as he followed up his 34.0 point performance against the Warriors with 18.0 points. Even though this effort was untimely, he has been relatively consistent in his overall production. The playoffs are drawing near, and this slight stumble leading into the post-season could lead to a timely burst that can help carry the Suns to their desired destination. Booker’s price-point is a tad too rich given his recent form, but he remains a viable fantasy asset for your DFS lineups if you are looking for a high-upside scorer with a tremendous usage rate.