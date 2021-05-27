Keep ‘Em or Sell ‘Em: Best Plan For Devin Booker Cards Amid Showdown vs. LeBron
After missing out on the playoffs for the last couple of years, the Phoenix Suns are finally back on track by finishing the regular season as the second seed in the West. The thing is, their playoff push is in danger after ending up with a healthy LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. Due to the Suns' stellar record during the regular season, a good portion of the NBA card market invested in Phoenix's franchise player – Devin Booker.www.lakers365.com