Only when a seed is buried in dust (does) it blossom into a new plant. Initially, my first job was stitching footballs. After marrying, when I came to (live with) my in-laws, the girls in the community stitched footballs, so I used to sit with them and learn. In the beginning, I earned merely 100-150 Pakistani rupees (USD $1) a week, but then as my children started going to school, the earnings were not enough to meet the family expenses. However, my children also helped in the job, which allowed my earnings to increase to 2,500–3,000 Pakistani rupees (USD $20) per week.