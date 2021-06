There are so many options to choose from when it comes to streaming platforms nowadays that subscribers may be looking to take a break from Hulu, but first you might want to explore some of their less expensive tiers. According to a 2019 study by Forbes, the average American subscriber watches 3-4 streaming services (which can add up monetarily) and the marketplace has only blossomed further since then. The upside to streaming services, unlike traditional cable, is that there are no contracts and you can cancel and rejoin at any time.